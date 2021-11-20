Cornichon (CORN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00090920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.42 or 0.07367675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,149.63 or 1.00242266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,128,079 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,230 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

