Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 106.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

