CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

