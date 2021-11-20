Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $535.28. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

