Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.08.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.
