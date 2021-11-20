Cowen Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $265.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after buying an additional 146,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

