CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.04 Million

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $138.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. CRA International posted sales of $137.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $569.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $568.00 million to $570.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $588.20 million, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $596.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $775.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

