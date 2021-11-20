Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 527 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

