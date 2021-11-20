Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 21,620 EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Separately, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth about $12,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

