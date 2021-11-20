Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

