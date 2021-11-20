Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.