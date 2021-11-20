Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zuora were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zuora by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.