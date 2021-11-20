Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Shares Up 3.4%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, head phones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

