CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $13,260.98 and $16,589.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

