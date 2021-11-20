Credit Suisse Group Increases Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

