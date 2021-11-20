Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 1.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 178,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 771,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

