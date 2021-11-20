Credits Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $37,382.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

