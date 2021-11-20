Critical Analysis: Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) vs. Its Peers

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -31.37% -49.60% 5.49%

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.1% and pay out 563.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 22.69 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.87

Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.