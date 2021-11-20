CryptoSoul Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,611.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00214672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00626349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.