CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.74. 10,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 356,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Specifically, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $2,101,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,266,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

