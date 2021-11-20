CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $477,680.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,943 shares of company stock worth $1,679,134. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

