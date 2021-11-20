CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.
Shares of CUBE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 3,106,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
