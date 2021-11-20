CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.560-$0.570 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 3,106,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

