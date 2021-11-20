CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.
Shares of CUBE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
