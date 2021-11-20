CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,524. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

