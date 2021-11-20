Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

