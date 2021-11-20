Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $650,000 in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,510,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

