Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,154 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 841,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EOSE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

