Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,616 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 546,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

