CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CURO Group traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.00. 10,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 139,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

