Curtiss-Wright Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

CW opened at $132.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $963,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

