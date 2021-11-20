CVA Family Office LLC Buys 344 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.79 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $131.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

