CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.21 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

