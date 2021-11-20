CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

