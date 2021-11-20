CVA Family Office LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 157.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

