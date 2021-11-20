CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

