CVA Family Office LLC Sells 32 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,690.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $963.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,465.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,423.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

