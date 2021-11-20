CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 14th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.58. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 708,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,941.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,511 shares of company stock valued at $159,516 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

