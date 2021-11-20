CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 2,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $2.93 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

