CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

