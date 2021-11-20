Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 23rd (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

