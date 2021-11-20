Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 23rd (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.