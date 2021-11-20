Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.