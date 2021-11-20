Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TACO. Benchmark began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $73,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

