Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

