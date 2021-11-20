Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

DLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

