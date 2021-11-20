Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 1st Source by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in 1st Source by 25.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 357,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

