Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

