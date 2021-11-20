Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

