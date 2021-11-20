Denali Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,419,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 320,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 142,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

