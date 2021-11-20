Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,859.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,745.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,601.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

