Denali Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

