Desjardins Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$28.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.